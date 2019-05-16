Tina Osterberg never thought she would wind up in county government.
But on May 6 she became Monroe County’s new county administrator.
It just kind of happened, Osterberg said.
“It’s not been the direction I ever expected to go in life. I’m more of a shy, reserved person,” she said.
Osterberg, who prior to being appointed to the administrator position had been the county’s Finance director since 2010, said it was probably working alongside the two prior administrators, Cathy Schmit and Jim Bialecki, who encouraged her to apply and accept the new position.
Osterberg said she had discussions with many department heads about what works and what doesn’t in county government.
“I’ve already got a good relationship with most of the departments, so I’m hoping that will kind of give me a step up as I start, to maybe make changes and look at things in a different way,” she said.
She has worked for the county since 2004, beginning as the accounting manager. Osterberg held that position until 2010 when the finance director position was created and she was promoted into the job.
Osterberg grew up just outside of Viroqua on a mid-sized dairy farm with her parents, three older brothers and a younger sister.
After graduation from Viroqua High School in 1997 she attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she graduated in 2001 with two degrees, one in accounting and one in finance.
Osterberg said she chose accounting and finance because she has always been a numbers person; they came easy to her.
“If I hear a number I remember it,” she said.
She said she isn’t “really an English-type person” and that math and science were her “strong suits ... so I kind of leaned toward accounting.”
It’s also why Osterberg never expected to find herself working in a position where she has to speak publicly and explain what the numbers mean.
“They don’t tell you when you go to school to be an accountant that you’re going to have to actually be out and talking to people about those numbers,” she said. “That has kind of forced me to get out with the other departments and the public to talk to them a little more. It’s helped a little bit ... but it’s still not my strong suit, something I continue to work on.”
Communication between departments, between the county and other units of government such as cities and the state and regional organizations is a challenge, Osterberg said.
Improving that communication, especially within the county government is one of Osterberg’s first-year goals.
“A lot of our staff are very, very good at what they do, and they’re very passionate about what they do,” she said. “But they don’t always know what the department next to them is doing and how they interact with that department. So one of my goals is to get a better understanding between the departments and get them to work together more.”
By working in finance, Osterberg was able to see how the varying departments inter-relate, but not everyone does. She hopes to change that.
“I think probably my first goals (is) ... start working on the whole collaboration between departments and have the departments give presentations once a month at our department head meeting so we can start to learn more about each other,” she said. “I see a lot of stuff on the finance end, but a lot of them don’t necessarily work together or see each other on a regular basis. It will be a great learning tool for me as well when they’re giving their presentations because I don’t know everything the departments are doing, so for me that’s going to help me learn about the departments as well as having them learn about each other.”
Within the first three months, Osterberg hopes to visit every department and spend a day or half day with them observing what they do, how they do it and why. She believes that will lead to a better understanding of what goes on and to get to know the staff.
“I think that’s a big piece − show the staff that I care and want to understand,” she said. “Hopefully I can use that knowledge a little bit during the process of putting the budget together this year.”
Osterberg also hopes to implement more staff training and mentoring opportunities.
“We bring staff in and they do their jobs, but we don’t always have time or maybe funds to get them to the training,” she said. “So for me a big piece is to try and mentor and train the staff that we have, because the job market is getting so tight that you really need to retain the staff that you have and train them and try to retain them.”
Another of Osterberg’s goals is to make the county more proactive in its long-range planning with IT, maintenance and highway departments.
She is enthusiastic for the future as the new county administrator.
“I’m excited to make changes and be part of the future,” she said. “It’s scary at the same time, especially the public speaking, that’s not my cup of tea, per se ... but I’ve got great staff to work with here.”
