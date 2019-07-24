Welcome to the halfway point of our Downtown Thursday Nights concert series! I can’t believe we’ve made it through our first three weeks! So many people have been asking me questions about this event, its conception and the planning that I thought it was easier to write this letter and share our story and our dream.
Let’s begin with “I can be talked in to some crazy stuff.” I believe it was November of last year when we were approached to put together a six-week concert series. The gentleman we’re working with had set up similar programs in other states and wanted to bring his work to Wisconsin. At that time, I felt as though we already had enough work on our plates, but my staff member, Shay Jilek, with a wild spark in her eye, insisted that I consider it. I posed the discussion to an executive board member, Jeff Cram. Always seeing the “bigger picture,” Jeff’s influence and those discussions led to dreams and the dreams led to us putting on a six-week concert series. It all sounds so simple as I type out these few sentences.
This has been anything but simple!
Our first order of business was to define our purpose. Why would we put on this event? Our immediate motivation was to use this as an economic driver for our community. We wanted to be able to bring more attention and foot traffic to our downtown because, after all, a strong downtown is a key component to a healthy community. Our vision included uniting businesses and non-profits toward this common goal and to make this a true community effort. We felt that Tomah has put significant investment into forming the Downtown Master Plan, developing TID 8, and updating the streetlights (coming soon!). We felt if we built this event in downtown, many community groups could embrace it and find a way to grow through the event.
We wanted to close down a city street in the downtown, so we immediately began scoping out locations. We assessed every block of the downtown corridor. Then we asked many of the city of Tomah’s department heads to sit with us and discuss the options, and if the possibility of this event was even feasible. Each department embraced the concept and pledged to work with us to make the event possible. It was Tomah’s police chief, Mark Nicholson, who suggested we hold the event on the 800 block of Superior Avenue, right in front of the police station.
At the time, we were surprised with the suggestion. The mere suggestion seemed like something that would take the event to the next level of extraordinary. Closing down Superior Avenue could make the event so noticeable that it could be bigger than we originally dreamed it could be, but closing Superior at this particular spot gave the event stability. Having the event in front of the police station would help us to mitigate possible over-drinking (who is going to over-drink in front of the police station?). This also meant we had access to adequate parking, event overflow space (the parking lot south of the police station) and power sources.
Also, since we identified early on that the purpose of this event was to spur economic development, it made sense to give a nod to the largest economic investment in Tomah’s downtown: the 3rd Gen “Tee Pee Building” project. Our committee felt that their investment in turning a blighted property into a beautiful destination was an important part of our downtown’s story. Our goal is to expand, and we hope that every business finds a way to embrace the event and find a way to showcase their business at it. Enter the Break Room and Chad Madson. When Chad heard about our event and the location, he had some good questions, so came to us directly to ask them. He then thought of ways he could use the event to his advantage. Not only did he decide to sponsor the event and sell food at it but also to use it to drive more business to his restaurant. I applaud you, Chad! Thank you for seeing our vision and working with us to embrace it!
We knew we needed food at the event and began to approach our local restaurants to give them all the first opportunity to sell food. Not all of our local food vendors had the equipment or resources to make it possible, so we began reaching out to some food trucks in order to supply the eatery demands we anticipated. The mix of local and outside options has been well received by attendees!
Despite our best laid out plans, this event hasn’t gone off without certain hitches. We learned in the first two weeks that the bounce houses were understaffed. While our contract with the company did state they would be staffed, it wasn’t to a level that could keep up with the demand. We have mitigated that by hiring a team to help monitor their usage and keep up with the excitement of all the kiddos.
We also ran into some issues with having enough electricity. Chris Dawley quickly became our “Knight in Shining Armor” on several occasions. He enlisted the help of Ryan Storkel, who saved the day several times!
When I say that this event is truly the creation of the Tomah community, I am referring to these guys and so many others who stepped up when needed to make things happen!
We were able to borrow the Norwalk Lions Club trailer to use for our stage for four out of the six weeks. This has worked out as a fantastic option for our stage; however, we then realized we need semi trucks and drivers who are willing to move it from location to location. Thank goodness we are centered in a transportation hub! We lucked out with more great community partners such as Wisconsin Transport and Keene’s Transport who are helping us move our stage to and from Superior Avenue. On the two weeks that we can’t use the Norwalk Lions trailer, Tomah Lumber will be allowing us to use one of its trucks for the stage. We can’t wait to see how this will come together!
We spent a lot of time trying to predict how many people would show up to events. On the 4th of July, Jeremy Haldeman and I stood in the street, nervously trying to guess how many people might show up in the next 45 minutes … 400 maybe? We decided we would be satisfied with that showing of support and put a lunch bet on it. But we didn’t hit 400, by all estimates, we had between 1200-1400 people come! (I don’t recall who owes who lunch, Jeremy!) Our socks were blown off! Could we attribute this to the first event landing on a holiday? We weren’t sure what to expect for the second night. This time, our estimates were between 1,000 and 1,100. As this was going on at the same time as Country Boom, we still didn’t know what to expect for the next week … well, on July 18, we had somewhere between 1,400 and 1,600 people join us on the streets! Can you believe it, because I’m still not sure I can!
The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center was braced to take a bit of a fiscal loss on this first year event. A risk we were willing to take because we believe so fiercely in the future of Tomah and our original dream. Thankfully, many local sponsors saw our vision and stepped up. While the Chamber and Visitors Center won’t make money on this event, our intention is to facilitate the opportunity for everyone else involved to make money. All of the non-profit and civic groups involved are bringing in cash from the event that will fund their scope of work and future community projects. The businesses that are making money are also many of the same businesses who give back and support local work and community projects. We believe and hope that our businesses will see what this event is and continue to step up to fund it in the years to come for the betterment of Tomah.
We are through our first three weeks, folks. We are taking a break this week to encourage people to spend time at the Monroe County Fair. We are taking this week to recharge. We are taking this week to pinch ourselves to make sure we aren’t still dreaming! Next week, we will return with more great bands, more energy and even more love for Tomah.
Thank you for the positive energy, the sponsorship, the belief that we can do this and the encouraging comments. So many people have come up to me saying “This is what Tomah has needed.” That encouragement and support has not only kept me awake late at night, but it has fueled even more dreams.
That being said, we have three weeks left of live bands on Superior Avenue followed up by our capstone event: Music on Milwaukee on Aug. 24 which will be on East Milwaukee Street starting at 4 p.m. and will feature more great music.
Thank you for your support, Tomah, you fill my heart. I look forward to seeing you on the streets living those dreams!
