Tips for controlling crabgrass in the lawn

Controlling crabgrass in the spring

An effective way to eliminate crabgrass is to apply a pre-emergent herbicide before the crabgrass seed in your lawn can germinate. Timing when you apply the pre-emergent herbicide is very important. If done too early, while it is still too cold, crabgrass will most likely grow anyway. If applied too late, you may not see much benefit either. You should consider applying a pre-emergent herbicide when soil temperatures in your area approach 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Many resources exist to help determine when this occurs, such as the growing degree day tracker from Michigan State University. This tracker can be helpful if you live in the Great Lakes region of the United States and can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/3tmnktvx.

I missed putting down my pre-emergent, what can I do?

If you happen to miss the window for applying a pre-emergent herbicide you still have options. Post-emergent herbicides like quinclorac and mesotrione can be effective, but you need to apply them while plants are still young. The longer you wait, the less effective they will become.

Hand pulling crabgrass plants is also an option but can be time-consuming and potentially labor-intensive.

One of the best strategies to combat crabgrass, and other weeds in general, is to maintain a healthy lawn. A thick, healthy lawn has a robust root system with lots of above-ground growth to outcompete many lawn weeds.

