Tips for early-season garden period

Mapping vegetable gardens. For long-term success with vegetable gardening, crop rotation is a must. Growing the same (or related) vegetables in the same spot in your vegetable garden year after year is a great way to build up disease-causing organisms in the soil. These pathogens can cause problems for years, if not decades, to come. So, if you haven’t been mapping out where you plant your vegetables each year, make this the year when you start doing that. Buy some graph paper, draw your vegetable garden space to scale and preplan where you will plant your various vegetables this year. Keep this plan as a reference so that next year when you create your 2022 map, you can properly rotate your vegetables to new areas in your garden. If possible, don’t grow the same (or related) vegetables in the same area for a period of at least three to four years.