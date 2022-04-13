Tips for Easter Egg safety

According to the newsletter “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe,” if dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition in your family, make sure to keep food safety in mind as you carry out your annual ritual.
Eggs can contain bacteria such as salmonella. Make sure you are handling your eggs correctly, keeping them stored in the refrigerator until ready to use and following good hand washing practices before and after handling the eggs. If you wish to eat the eggs after dyeing them or hiding them, then you must follow good food safety and food storage practices. The Partnership for Food Safety Education provides the following tips for keeping your Easter eggs safe:
- Only use eggs that have been refrigerated, and discard eggs that are cracked or dirty.
- Be sure to use food-grade dyes. It is safe to use commercial egg dyes, liquid food coloring and fruit-drink powders. When handling eggs, be careful not to crack them. Otherwise, bacteria could enter the egg through the cracks in the shell.
- Keep hard-cooked eggs chilled on a shelf inside the refrigerator. Be sure your refrigerator is 40°F or less by using a refrigerator thermometer.
- Hide the eggs in places that are protected from dirt, pets and other potential sources of bacteria.
- Remember the two-hour rule. Eggs should only be out of the refrigerator for a maximum of two hours. Make sure the “found” eggs are back in the refrigerator or consumed within two hours.
- Remember that hard-boiled eggs are only safe to eat for one week after cooking
