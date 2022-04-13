Tips for Easter Egg safety

According to the newsletter “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe,” if dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition in your family, make sure to keep food safety in mind as you carry out your annual ritual.

Eggs can contain bacteria such as salmonella. Make sure you are handling your eggs correctly, keeping them stored in the refrigerator until ready to use and following good hand washing practices before and after handling the eggs. If you wish to eat the eggs after dyeing them or hiding them, then you must follow good food safety and food storage practices. The Partnership for Food Safety Education provides the following tips for keeping your Easter eggs safe: