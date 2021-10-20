 Skip to main content
Tips for safely canning soup

According to the “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe” newsletter, nothing tastes better than a bowl of hot, homemade soup on a chilly fall day. Many food preservers would enjoy reproducing soups found in the grocery store or other eating establishments.

However, there are some commercially prepared foods that just cannot be reproduced safely by home canners. Creamed soups are not suitable for home canning because their ingredients interfere with the proper transfer of heat during the processing step and can result in food-borne illness. Freezing cream-based soups is a safer option.

Some tips to keep in mind when home canning soups:

  • Soups always need to be pressure canned because most have meat and/or low acid ingredients. Keep in mind to adjust processing for your altitude.
  • Do not add noodles, rice, flour, cream or any milk or thickeners — these can prevent heat penetration to the center of the jar during processing. All of these can be added when heating the soup to serve.
  • If you are using dried beans or peas, they must be cooked prior to canning.
  • The only ingredients you should use are ingredients that are safe to can in their plain form. For example, since cabbage does not have a tested method of canning by itself, it is not considered an acceptable ingredient.
  • If you are canning soup with seafood, you will need to process either pints or quarts for 100 minutes.
  • Be sure to use a recipe that is newer than 1994 and is a USDA tested recipe. Ask your local extension office if you have questions about your recipe source and if the soup is recommended for home canning.

Sources: Penn State Extension, “Preserving Soup Safely,” updated November 2017; National Center for Home Food Preservation, “Burning Issue: Canning Homemade Soups,” slightly revised May, 2019; K-State Research and Extension, “Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe-Vegetables,” December, 2015.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

