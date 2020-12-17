Tips for staying safe during the holidays

Need to talk to someone who understands? Use these free confidential resources:

Call: The LIFELINE at 1-800-273-8255 (TTY 1-800-799-4889)

Text: HOPELINE to 741741

Or find the right resources for you by visiting resilient.wisconsin.gov.

To assist in managing and avoiding stress, identify situations that may be stressful. If you are hosting a virtual event such as a holiday dinner party, check in with your guests to ensure they know how to use the video chat program ahead of time. If you order your holiday gifts online or are using a curbside service, check their policies to see how quickly you will be able to receive your items. Planning ahead can make help you think of ways to deal with difficulties as they arise.

You do not have to say yes to every invitation. Choose to attend the events that bring you joy and make you feel safe. Remember to give yourself time to recover and relax after social events.

The holidays can interrupt your healthy habits. Take advantage of the daytime hours and get plenty of sunlight. Reset and recharge with plenty of sleep. Eat healthy foods, exercise, and practice moderation when you are celebrating virtually.