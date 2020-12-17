Tips for staying safe during the holidays

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season can be overwhelming. This year there is no exception with the additional stress of a global pandemic.
Families are facing the challenging choices of navigating family obligations, COVID-19 restrictions and other stressors. If you are feeling stressed, depressed or anxious, you are not alone. We’ve put together tips on ways to celebrate the season while keeping each other safe.
To stop the spread:
- Do all of your holiday shopping online instead of in person.
- If you need to shop in store, wear your mask, practice good hand hygiene and social distance.
- Host a virtual dinner party for friends and family.
- Plan a video group chat or phone call with others.
- Play games together online or host a video group chat game night.
- Host virtual events like a talent show or an ugly sweater contest.
- Share your favorite holiday videos, movies and music online.
Managing behavioral health during busy times can be difficult, especially if you are feeling overwhelmed. You do not have to do it alone. Don’t be afraid to reach out virtually to those around you such as loved ones, spiritual advisors, coworkers, or online support groups. Everyone feels lonely at times, and this year has been difficult for many. Also, do not be afraid to talk to your doctor or mental health professional if your feelings of isolation, anxiety or depression don’t ease. They can help.
Need to talk to someone who understands? Use these free confidential resources:
- Call: The LIFELINE at 1-800-273-8255 (TTY 1-800-799-4889)
- Text: HOPELINE to 741741
Or find the right resources for you by visiting resilient.wisconsin.gov.
To assist in managing and avoiding stress, identify situations that may be stressful. If you are hosting a virtual event such as a holiday dinner party, check in with your guests to ensure they know how to use the video chat program ahead of time. If you order your holiday gifts online or are using a curbside service, check their policies to see how quickly you will be able to receive your items. Planning ahead can make help you think of ways to deal with difficulties as they arise.
You do not have to say yes to every invitation. Choose to attend the events that bring you joy and make you feel safe. Remember to give yourself time to recover and relax after social events.
The holidays can interrupt your healthy habits. Take advantage of the daytime hours and get plenty of sunlight. Reset and recharge with plenty of sleep. Eat healthy foods, exercise, and practice moderation when you are celebrating virtually.
Sometimes movies and social media create impossible expectations. It is important to set reasonable goals for yourself and others. Perfection is unattainable — embrace “good enough.” We are all in this together, and virtual holiday celebrations are new to most of us, so have fun with it and know that you are appreciated.
You cannot control how others act, no matter the setting. The only thing we have control over is how we responsd. Try to meet others where they are. Odds are you are not the only one who is feeling stressed or overwhelmed this year ,and remember that they may be stressed, too.
The 2020 holiday season is going to be different. The advice is to stay home, be safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19. We are all making changes to our lives and our holidays to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. It's important, but it's not easy, and we need to all remember that it's OK to ask for help.
The Monroe County Health Department wishes you a safe and happy holiday season for you and your families. We encourage you to do your part to make it so. Happy holidays!
For more information, visit:
Monroe County Health Department’s COVID-19 website http://healthymonroecowi.us/covid-19
Monroe County Health Department’s Facebook page (@MonroeCountyHealthDept)
DHS website: (www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid19/community.htm)
