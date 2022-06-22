Tips to stay healthy during heat waves

With the hot and humid weather across Wisconsin, it is important to keep cool and avoid heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Be sure to check on older family members, neighbors and friends who may not have a way to keep cool.

If you or someone else is experiencing dizziness, headaches, muscle cramps, weakness or nausea and vomiting, get inside and get cool. If you or someone else is experiencing confusion, hot, dry skin, chest pains or shortness of breath, call 911.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, follow these tips:

Drink plenty of water often; don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Wear light, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Stay out of the sun if possible. When in the sun, wear a hat (preferably with a wide brim) and use sunscreen.

Avoid strenuous activities if you're outside or in non-air conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.

Never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.

Stay cool indoors. If your home is not air conditioned, visit public facilities such as box stores, shopping malls and libraries to stay cool.

Learn more about extreme heat safety at dhs.wisconsin.gov/climate/heat.htm and follow the Monroe County Health Department Facebook page for additional safety information throughout summer.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

