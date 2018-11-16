The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health have recognized Tomah Memorial Hospital for overall excellence in outcomes and patient experience, reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.
The Performance Leadership Awards are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which Tomah Memorial Hospital quality/compliance director Shelly Egstad, MASL, RN said is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
Leveraging data from public data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars to derive a single overall percentile rating for all Critical Access Hospitals and rural and community hospitals. The Performance Leadership Awards spotlight top performance in the areas of quality, outcomes and patient perspective.
Egstad said the hospital’s recognition for outcomes and patient experience are the result of a team effort.
“While we will take a moment to celebrate our success, we know that we need to continue to listen to those we serve and continually improve,” said Egstad. “Our board of directors and leadership have made quality a strategic initiative, which guides the work of each and every provider, employee and volunteer that ensures our continued commitment to those we serve by keeping compassionate, quality care front and center."
TMH was among 26 facilities statewide singled out for the recognition, which coincided with National Rural Health Day, Nov. 15.
“National Rural Health Day provides the ideal opportunity to spotlight the power of rural and recognize those facilities excelling in quality, patient satisfaction and outcomes,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We’re thrilled to partner with NOSORH on this program and commend this year’s recipients who are working diligently to provide quality care within their communities.”
The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health was established in 1995 to assist state Offices of Rural Health in their efforts to improve access to and the quality of health care for America’s 61 million rural citizens. The Chartis Group provides advisory services and analytics to the health care industry.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities.
