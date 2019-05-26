Tomah High School graduates were told to look back, look forward and live their lives with a sense of purpose during commencement exercises at Tomah High School.
Roughly 250 members of the THS Class of 2019 received their diplomas Saturday morning in the high school gymnasium. Senior class president Aaron Springman called the class "one of the biggest and one of the most diverse" in school history.
"This diversity will drive us all down different and unique paths in the future," Springman said.
He advised graduates to "try new things. It forces you to grow, and it keeps you from being bored."
Class salutatorian Cassandra Carlson urged her classmates to move forward with determination and humility.
"Today is our someday, the end of our high school careers and the beginning of the rest of our lives," she said. "My hope is that we go on to dream of new, fantastic crazy somedays and that we have the grit and determination to change them."
Class valedictorian Lauren Buss said graduation is also a time a look back.
"There is no way I can change your life with a six-minute speech," she said. "There is nothing life-changing I can say because, quite frankly, you've already heard it all."
Buss urged students to express their appreciation to their parents, teachers and fellow students. She said commencement will likely be the last time the entire class gathers in the same venue.
"I challenge you to simply stop and think − think about what you've done the past four years, the good, the bad and the downright stupid," she said. "Make today different. Make today about the journey you've taken to get here. Make today about the life-changing moments you've experienced, the overwhelming obstacles you've overcome, the laughs you've shared and everything in between."
Tomah High School principal Robert Joyce offered a blueprint for how the class should move forward as adults. He advised graduates to always keep growing, work hard, be dependable, be considerate of others, face adversity head-on and decide that they're going to make a difference.
He urged students to use the "gifts and efforts others have invested in you and make these investments grow to sustain future generations."
"Live life with purpose," Joyce said. "Do not let your gifts and talents go to waste or be used only for selfish gain ... Let your purpose by saturated by service by serving others."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
