Tomah AAUW honors women of achievement

"Wherever she has volunteered her time, things have gotten done − big things," Zahrte said. "Time and time again, she gets the job done."

Klatt said it's important for people to volunteer their time.

"My mom said it was our obligation to give back," Klatt said. "That's the way I was always raised."

McCormick, who made her career in the hospitality field, has a long background of volunteering in her community and church. She is a member of Catalyst, a group of youth leaders who discuss youth programs in Monroe County. Through her church, she organized a convention of high school and middle school students from a five-state area that has met for the past nine years. She also directed several Tomah Middle School musicals.

However, it was personal tragedy that motivated McCormick's most recent work. Her teen-age son, Jeffrey, was caught up in sex trafficking and died of a drug overdose in 2016. She became a member of the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Advisory Council, and she authorized her son's story to be told in the documentary It Happens Here.

"Lisa is a wonderful example of a person who has turned tragedy into a gift," said AAUW member Julia Palmer, who emceed the event. "We appreciate that she is willing to be recognized here."