Tomah alters outdoor cabaret license notification

The city of Tomah won't have to send out as many letters the next time it authorizes an outdoor concert.
The Tomah City Council voted 7-0 Tuesday to shrink the notice requirement for the outdoor cabaret license to 200 feet. The previous ordinance required that notices be sent to all property owners within 1,000 feet of the licensed premise.
Tomah city clerk Jo Cram said the 1,000-foot standard would require her office to send 300 to 400 mailed notices to city residents prior to the Downtown Thursday Night concerts. The 200-foot requirement would drop the number to around 25.
"It would be a lot more manageable," Cram said.
She said the ordinance would impact other events, such as Fall Fest sponsored by Queen of the Apostles Church.
Tomah sponsored its first season of Downtown Thursday Nights last summer. City administrator Roger Gorius said the concerts were scheduled to wrap up at 9 p.m. but acknowledged that "a couple of the bands went a little longer than they should."
Gorius also said the state Department of Transportation has approved the dates for next summer's Downtown Thursday Nights. Since the concert is held on a street (Superior Avenue), which carries Hwy. 12, state approval is required before any stretch can be closed.
In other business, the council agreed to join Monroe County and Fort McCoy in a digital mapping project of the area. The county will invoice the city $4,900 for its share of the expense.
Gorius said the mapping project, which utilizes three-inch pixel orthoimagery, will be useful for local governments.
"It takes an area where we have a vague image and clarifies it," he said.
Gorius said the project became cost-effective once Fort McCoy became involved.
