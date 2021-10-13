 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah American Legion Hall expands hours

  • 0

The Tomah American Legion Post 201 has begun staying open more hours over the weekends.

The Legion hall is open on Friday nights on designated dates for fish dinners at 4 p.m. and opens at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays for college and NFL games. Euchre is played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

During Packer games, the Legion hall features bar games, raffles, a pool table, door prizes, food for noon games and a "special surprise" in the fourth quarter. Wi-Fi is available on site.

The hall and bar are available to be rented for special events. For more information, call Lori at 608-372-6028.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News