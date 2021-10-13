Tomah American Legion Hall expands hours

The Tomah American Legion Post 201 has begun staying open more hours over the weekends.

The Legion hall is open on Friday nights on designated dates for fish dinners at 4 p.m. and opens at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays for college and NFL games. Euchre is played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

During Packer games, the Legion hall features bar games, raffles, a pool table, door prizes, food for noon games and a "special surprise" in the fourth quarter. Wi-Fi is available on site.

The hall and bar are available to be rented for special events. For more information, call Lori at 608-372-6028.

