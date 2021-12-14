Tomah American Legion to host fundraising parties

The Grassman-Soule-Larsen-Senz Tomah American Legion Post 201 is holding parties in the bar area at the Legion hall during all noon and 3 p.m. Green Bay Packers football games on Sunday to help raise money to replace the existing roof on the building.

The Legion hall will also be open on Sunday afternoons for all NFL playoff games.

At one of the recent Packers parties, those in attendance were treated to fry bread tacos and hot dogs by the Blackdeer family.

Here are some of the events the Legion has coming up:

December 19: Blackdeer Family Fundraiser starting at 11 a.m. and euchre at 1 p.m.

December 31: New Year’s Eve party starting at 7 p.m. (food, music, cards, champagne at midnight). Guests urged to wear pajamas or something comfortable.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, the Legion post will host its second annual chili cook-off and euchre tournament.

