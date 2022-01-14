Tomah area blood donors respond

Officials at Tomah Health are praising the support of local blood donors this past year.

According to statistics provided by Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 1,347 blood products were collected from 464 donations during 12 drives this past year compared to 1,186 blood products from 414 donors during 10 drives in 2020.

“The huge increase just shows that there are still new donors showing up and continuing to give at these drives,” Versiti Blood Center account representative Emalea Cogdill said. “Only 5% of the U.S. population actually donates blood, so we need every donor to come out whenever they are eligible considering that blood drives are the only way that we can collect products to be given to patients.”

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole supplier of blood to nearly 50 hospitals in Wisconsin, including Tomah Health. Cogdill said that Versiti needs to see at least 800 donors every day to meet the demands of community hospitals.

Tomah Health marketing director Eric Prise echoed Cogdill’s message. Prise said area residents continue to realize the importance of donating blood to help facilities like Tomah Health.

“Tomah area residents have really answered the call this past year to help with blood shortages,” Prise said. “Officials tell us if just 1% more of Americans donated blood, shortages would disappear.”

Six two-day blood drives are scheduled this year, including the next drive Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 at Recreation Park in Tomah. Prise said donors can register for a donation time online at tomahhealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.