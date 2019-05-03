Runners and walkers will fill Tomah’s Recreation Park Saturday, May 11 for the seventh annual Tomah Area Cancer Support 5K run/walk.
Event organizer Dawn Pfaff said the purpose of the run/walk is to raise funds to help cancer patients in the Tomah Area School District and Wilton areas. TACS gives out gas cards, helps with groceries or whatever people’s needs are at the time they’re dealing with cancer treatments.
“(Cancer care) is obviously expensive, and if we can help in any way, we will,” Pfaff said. “When you don’t have to use money out of pocket to come and go to treatment wherever it may be − and some people go five days a week for six weeks or some go once a month depending on what they’re being treated for. We figure if we could help defer some of those costs, anything is better than nothing if you’re going through something like that.”
One of the honorary chairperson, Dan Von Haden, said the gas cards in combination with the good benefits from his employer, Ocean Spray, and support from his family and friends were a big help during his recovery from lung cancer. Travel money was one less thing he and his wife had to worry about.
He’s grateful for the support.
“It’s nice to have organizations like this,” he said. “I’ve been blessed, honestly, with the medical care that I’ve gotten ... When you’re in this position and you’re stressed and you don’t have that income, you don’t have that support, healing goes worse. So when you’re not stressed, you heal better — physically and emotionally. It was good, not just Tomah Area Cancer Support, but just the whole network — my family and friends. It made things a lot easier.”
Von Haden was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016, a couple months after his brother and sister were both diagnosed with cancer.
If it wasn’t for his siblings getting cancer, he probably wouldn’t have gone for a check-up, and the cancer wouldn’t have been caught when it was, Von Haden said. His doctors said he wouldn’t have made it until Christmas.
Von Haden and his sister are both now cancer free. His brother died in 2016.
They help is always welcome, said Dixie Olson, mother of the co-honorary chairperson Tammy Olson, who was also a member of TACS.
“Its’ a very good thing, it’s non-profit and they help a lot of people,” she said. “I don’t belong to anything but that because I feel it’s very worthwhile. Any time you can help somebody else it’s better for you.”
TACS helped the Olsons out multiple times when Tammy was fighting against first lung cancer in 2011 and esophageal cancer in 2018. Tammy Olson died Sept. 21, 2018.
Dixie Olson said she’s glad to step up in honor of Tammy.
“I think it’s nice to remember her,” she said. “She was a fighter and a sweetheart, and I really miss her a lot.”
Pfaff said she enjoys the run/walk and seeing all the new people, but is also sad to see it grow because it means more people have had cancer or knows someone with the disease.
“It sounds horrible ... but it’s kind of nice to see the people come together for something to help people they don’t even know and all the support that comes out of it,” she said. “Not that I want to see new people all the time, but ... you’re seeing new people because there’s a need for it, not because it’s fun to get together.”
The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon with a pancake breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and running to 10:30 a.m. The race itself starts at 9 a.m.
The event will also include team recognition, honoring of survivors, a cash raffle, bake sale, silent auction and Angel of Help.
Register online at active.com/tomah-wi/running/distance-running-races/tomah-area-cancer-support-5k-run-walk-2019
For more information contact Dawn Pfaff at 608-344-0533.
