Audiences are invited to follow the five golden ticket winners into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.
Tomah Area Community Theatre will present Willy Wonka, its version of the Roald Dahl classic novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 4.
Director Joan Anderson said the show is a combination of the book and the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder.
The show is "very similar" to the film but incorporates more elements from the book, such as Charlie Buckett's parents, Anderson said.
"It's about Willy Wonka, who finds he has to retire from his chocolate factory, so he puts golden tickets in five chocolate bars throughout the world," she said. "The first act basically is the children finding the golden tickets, and the second act is them visiting the factory and the different conundrums they might come across. Each one is tempted in their own little way."
Joe Minney plays the title role of Willy Wonka.
Minney said his character is a little off-kilter but a good guy overall.
"He's a wacky kind of guy, loves his chocolate, and he wants to make sure that his chocolate legacy continues," he said. "This whole musical is about him going about and finding his future successor."
Minney said he enjoys the show's build-up of who will go to the chocolate factory and the "trials they go through in the factory."
"Willy's just tempting each one of them just to see how they react. They all fail miserably for the most part," he said. "Toward the end he's like 'I have to do this all over again because I got stuck with nothing,' but then Charlie comes through. Everybody when they live their lives, they want to leave a good legacy and they want it to continue, so for someone like Willy who doesn't have an heir, I'm sure it's more of a struggle for him. It's a fun character."
Aubrey Jungmeyer plays Charlie Buckett, who despite being poor tries to remain optimistic. The character's main goal throughout the film is to get a golden ticket even though the odds of him doing so are low.
"He thinks there's no way he's going to get it, but he still tries for it," Jungmeyer said. "He's always trying to think positive, but when he doesn't get it the second time he starts to doubt that he's ever going to get the ticket, because we're poor and don't have much. All we have is cabbage soup."
Anderson said what she likes about the story is that it shows that dreams do come true. One of her favorite songs from the musical is Think Positive. She said it conveys that message "if we continue to think positive, there's always a brighter tomorrow ... use your imagination and dream big dreams."
Kendalyn Gregar, who plays Violet Beauregarde, one of the five children who finds a golden ticket, said she appreciates how each character represents an exaggerated aspect of a person's personality — competitiveness, gluttony, selfishness, sloth, etc.
"That's a part of all of us, and it's basically telling you that you can be those parts of you, but you have to own up to it ... that is Charlie," she said.
The story teaches a lot of good morals, said Matthew Hennessey, who plays Augustus Gloop, another golden ticket winner.
"It's not just morals for kids, like don't eat so much food, be respectful, but (for adults) − don't raise your kids on television and don't spoil them too much or they'll turn bratty," he said.
Anderson hopes the audience experiences a sense of joy and lets their imaginations run wild.
"I hope that no matter how dark things get, there's always a hope, there's always that beautiful imagination; dream your dreams," she said. "I hope they leave feeling uplifted and that they've seen a great show."
