Tomah Area Community Theatre virtual auction July 9-12

Area Community Theatre in Tomah is holding a virtual auction July 9-12 to raise funds to help manage theater expenses during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“In the light of this new COVID-19 era, we have been required to think outside the box to come up with fun and interesting ways to keep the theater financially stable until we are able to bring you live theater again,” said Dr. Christine Jacobsen, ACT vice-president and event organizer. “Our first event, ironically, will be inside the box of your computer — a virtual auction through a Facebook event.”

Information about the auction can be accessed at ACT’s website, tomahact.com and on the Tomah Area Community Theatre Facebook page. Bidders are asked to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomah-act-virtual-auction-tickets-111158299466 to provide correct contact information.

Auction items include donated services, vintage clothing, accessories, original artwork, furniture, home décor items, antiques, and small household appliances.

Pictures and descriptions of auction items will be loaded in groups beginning at 5 p.m Thursday, July 9. Bidders are asked to comment directly on the picture of each individual item rather than on the group of pictures.