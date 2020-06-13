Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum opens July 4, brat sale June 20

The Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum will open to the public for the first time this year on Saturday, July 4 from 1-4 p.m. The museum will then be open every week following, Tuesday through Saturday, from 1-4 p.m.
Monroe County guidelines for Covid-19 pandemic precautions will be posted. Masks are encouraged but not required. Masks will be available for purchase.
The Little Red School House in Gillett Park will not be open this year.
On Saturday June 20 the museum will hold its first fundraiser of the year. The “Brats on the Run” brat sale will be prepared in the museum parking lot with curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with call-in orders starting at 10 a.m. To order, call 608-372-1880. Credit Cards accepted.
The meal is $5 and includes a brat, chips, bottle of water and a cookie. Catsup, mustard and sauerkraut packets are included.
