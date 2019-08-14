The Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum has been on a wild ride the past year.
In February the Tomah Museum Board purchased the former Shutter’s Grocery Store building at 321 Superior Ave. It changed the museum’s game plan of constructing a new building on an empty lot at 1301 Superior Ave., which the board had purchased in December 2017.
Jim Weinzatl, executive director of the Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum, said a new location was needed because the building the museum occupied at 1112 Superior Ave. was too small. He said the museum was running out of storage space, and there wasn’t enough space to display objects and exhibits.
After purchasing the empty lot, the board began planning, designing and saving to begin construction. However, in October 2018 the Shutter property became available, and the board’s building committee concluded, “Why are we messing around here when we have a building that’s already built,” Weinzatl said.
The building committee went to the board with a recommendation to purchase the Shutter property and was turned down. Many people wanted a new museum, Weinzatl said, and that included him.
Then the architect hired by the museum to get a cost estimate for the new building delivered its final numbers to the board and building committee, Weinzatl said. The estimate was between $1 million to $1.5 million.
It was a shock, Weinzatl said.
“The annual meeting was coming up at the end of January, and the building committee went to the board of directors and said, ‘Hey, this is the cost. We’ll never be able to build that in our lifetimes; we’ll never be able to raise enough money. You’ve got to be realistic here. Go look at the building,’” he said.
The board took three trips to view the building, and the building committee was so adamant about purchasing the building they put out a community survey asking if they should build or buy.
The committee voted to purchase the property and got the board to agree at the annual meeting, Weinzatl said.
Negotiations to purchase began at the end of January, and by the end of February the museum bought the building and put its existing site and the empty lot for. Both sites were sold quickly. The empty lot was sold to Union Bank, which broke ground for its Tomah branch July 22.
By the end of April everything was moved over to the Shutter property, Weinzatl said, but nothing could be unpacked before the building underwent remodeling.
First, the ceiling with square asbestos tiles had to be replaced, along with hanging and exposed lighting changed to recessed, LED lights.
The museum also had to completely redo the bathroom to make it larger and handicap accessible, repaint the walls and put in a new air conditioner.
After the remodeling, museum volunteers still couldn’t begin organizing everything, Weinzatl said.
“We had to clean items because of the construction and because things were in storage over at the other facility in the basement and upstairs,” he said. “Some of the things we hadn’t seen in years because they were in storage, and we didn’t have the room to put them out. Now we have room to display a lot of the items. We still don’t have room to put everything out, but at least we’ve got more room.”
In addition to the extra space for displays, the museum has a large storage area, two offices, a decontamination room, a gift shop space and an area for genealogy, microfiche machines and a meeting table.
While still in the process of cleaning items and arranging things, Weinzatl is pleased to be in a new location.
“There’s still a lot to do, but I’m glad we got as far as we did,” he said.
The museum is “open” to the extent that people will be allowed inside to look around and make donations and to work, but Weinzatl is unsure when the new building will be fully operational.
“Everywhere I go in town people want to know, ‘When are we going to open?’” he said. “I can’t answer that question until we get done.”
Weinzatl said the museum is looking for volunteers to help clean; even if someone can only work an hour or two a week, it would be appreciated.
