Tomah Area School District announces three administrative hires

Michelle Clark will become the district's new business manager. She will replace Greg Gaarder, who will retire effective July 1. Clark has served as an administrator for the past 21 years in the Tomah district. She was the assistant principal at Tomah Middle School for 10 years and has been the principal at LaGrange Elementary School for the past 11. She began her educational career as a middle school science teacher in Necedah in 1996.