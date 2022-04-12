Tomah Area School District announces three administrative hires

The Tomah Area School District recently announced three administrative hires.
Michelle Clark will become the district's new business manager. She will replace Greg Gaarder, who will retire effective July 1. Clark has served as an administrator for the past 21 years in the Tomah district. She was the assistant principal at Tomah Middle School for 10 years and has been the principal at LaGrange Elementary School for the past 11. She began her educational career as a middle school science teacher in Necedah in 1996.
Angela Plueger will become the new director of curriculum effective July 1. She was a music teacher in the Tomah district before becoming Dean of Students and later assistant principal at Tomah High School.
Amy King assumes her new duties as assistant Tomah Middle School principal July 1. She began working in Tomah as a high school English teacher in 2015.