Tomah Area School District annual meeting Aug. 24

Electors in the Tomah Area School District will vote on a 2020-21 budget with a 3.85 percent levy increase when they gather for the district’s annual meeting Aug. 24.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Tomah High School auditorium. It will be preceded by the budget hearing at 7 p.m. and a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to consider start dates for the high school volleyball, boys soccer and football programs.

The property tax levy is $13,350,154, up from $12,855,733 in 2019-20.

The budget assumes a two percent increase in district-wide property value, which means the owner of a $100,000 property would pay an additional $13.29 in school taxes.

The budget vote at the annual meeting is advisory. The board will cast a binding vote on the budget before Nov. 1 after receiving figures on enrollment and equalized property value.

Electors will also vote on furnishing school meals and textbooks and establish the salary of school board members.

Other agenda items include a five-year budget forecast from school district business manager Greg Gaarder, the treasurer's report and communication with the public.