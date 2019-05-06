For one night, art created by Tomah Area School District students filled the Tomah High School commons.
Lisa Winchel, THS art teacher, said there were probably over 1,000 pieces of art on display from students grades K-12. She and the three elementary school art teachers and two middle school art teachers sought to collect a piece to display from every art student in the district.
“I tried to get one from every student that I have this semester, and then last semester I tried to get as many as I could, too,” Winchel said. “There are thousands, just because with the photography alone there are probably 75 to 100. Between everybody we all try to represent most of the grades.”
Some students had more than one piece, Winchel said, mostly those in the advanced placement art class and higher level art students.
Those in the AP classes have created portfolios that will be sent in for college credit on display, and the higher level art students have a body of work also on display.
The art on display was a variety that included paintings, sculpture, clay, metals, photographs, graphic arts, jewelry and, according to Winchel, a little bit of “mishmash between all of that.”
Attendee Tony Vrana said he came to the high school to support his friend’s daughter, who had some work on display. The show was “pretty cool,” Vrana said.
“I think it’s pretty interesting,” he said. “I think it’s good to have it all in one place so we can all get together and look at it.”
Roslyn Honeke arrived with her husband Dan to see the work of their two sons, Adrian and Liam.
It’s a fun show, and parents are just as proud of the students as they are of their work, Honeke said.
“There’s a lot of variety here, but it’s kind of cool to see the varying levels of talent. It’s nice that they have the whole (district) here,” she said. “It’s pretty cool to see the different stuff they get to display.”
Attendee Rose Berry enjoys seeing what the students have created.
“It’s fun to see the creativity,” she said. “It’s good for the community, and it’s good for the kids.”
