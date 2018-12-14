The Tomah Area School District has been awarded a Wisconsin Fast Forward Teacher Training and Development Grant for $123,100 by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The grant will be used to train up to 20 elementary and secondary teachers through three University of Wisconsin-La Crosse reading programs: reading teacher certification, master of science in education reading teacher program and reading specialists certification.
“We know how important reading is to the success of children in school and for their futures," TASD superintendent Cindy Zahrte said. "Improving reading achievement for all of our students is an important district goal. Being able to provide our teachers with advanced knowledge and skills in the teaching of reading and the strategies which can help struggling readers will be of immense benefit to our students. We are very grateful to UW-La Crosse for their collaborative efforts in helping us obtain this grant.”
In total, DWD presented $3.5 million to 32 school districts to license more than 370 teachers in various academic areas, including special education, career and technical education, general education, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
"An important factor contributing to a student's educational success is the quality of the teaching received," said DWD secretary Ray Allen. "By empowering our teachers with best practices and fresh strategies on teaching methods, we enhance student learning, all of which will support an accelerated future workforce in Wisconsin."
