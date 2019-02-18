Each character in the Tomah Area School District’s elementary school musical should be familiar to anyone who knows video games.
Musical director and LaGrange Elementary School teacher Christy Hennegan said the show Press Start, is video game-based and features characters such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Mario, Yoski, Princess Peach and Link ... although not exactly.
“They don’t go by those names for copyright reasons, so we have Princess Pomegranate, and Young Adventurer would be the Link character, and the Helpful Dinosaur is Yoshi,” she said. “Our main character of the show is Little Mushroom. She’s like the Toad character.”
Other renamed characters include Marco and Lorenzo for Mario and Luigi and Spiky Turtle for Bowser.
In addition to the older video game characters, there will be cameos from newer characters, Hennegan said. They are Squarebuilder Eve and Angry Birdie of Minecraft and Angry Birds fame.
The musical follows Little Mushroom’s path to becoming a hero while she and the other characters are putting on a fundraiser to raise lives, Hennegan said. They can’t play until they get more lives, she said.
“She’s a sidekick, and she kind of feels unappreciated, undervalued. She has been a sidekick her whole life, and she’s coming out of her shell and ends up saving the day at the end of the show,” she said.
Annie Jungmeyer, who plays Little Mushroom, said it’s her tap routine that saves the day.
“All of the heroes and villains say you have to do this, so I do it,” she said. “I earn gold rings for doing it, and I become a hero.”
Yarielis Guzman plays Young Adventurer, Little Mushroom’s nemesis.
“She’s really mean to Little Mushroom, and she wants to be the star of the show,” she said. “She’s really sassy and kind of rude, and she’s like one of those kind of popular kids.”
Isabella Hilt plays Princess Pomegranate, who is the cousin of Princess Peach and is a very positive person. She described the musical as “dramatic,” which she likes.
Guzman appreciates the musical’s message.
“I like how it shows that a hero doesn’t really mean anything, because everyone can be a hero,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what you’re told to be because you can be whatever you want to be.”
Hennegan said she always looks for a positive message when choosing a musical for the elementary school students.
“Every year we try to find a good show with a message, and they deliver it in a really fun way, a way that is going to get kids’ attention ... and (this year) it’s with video games,” she said. “I don’t think any kids can ignore something about video games these days.”
