The Tomah School Board got some unexpected good news on its employee health insurance.
By a 6-0 vote, board members April 15 approved a $4.7 million bid from WCA Group Health Trust, a four percent decrease from last year. The bid is $225,000 lower than last year and $300,000 lower than renewing with the district’s existing carrier.
Four different insurers submitted bids.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the WCA plan is similar the one employees have used in the past. The out-of-pocket annual maximum is $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a family if an in-network provider is used.
“We’ve been able to maintain the plan for the most part ... while still keeping it affordable for the district,” Gaarder said.
The two-year contact guarantees the second year will increase by no more than 10 percent.
The board took action on two other budget items.
Board members agreed to pave the entire area around the new school bus pen for $205,000. The board had already approved a fenced-in parking area to protect the buses from vandalism while parked overnight. The pen is located next to the Kupper Center on Townline Road.
Gaarder said paving the entire area will make it safer and easier to maintain. He said it’s easier to remove snow from a paved surface and that it takes only a small number of ice-related injuries to inflate the district’s workman’s compensation premiums.
“For trips, slips and falls, it will make a big difference,” Gaarder said.
The board also approved the purchase of two new school buses for $98,000 each.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
