Tomah Area School District study in infancy

The Tomah Area School District isn't close to taking any action on a facilities study compiled by a La Crosse consulting firm.

Board members spent roughly 30 minutes discussing a report from HSR Associates during a special meeting Dec. 2 at Robert Kupper Learning Center. The firm presented its findings during the Tomah School Board's regular monthly meeting Nov. 18.

"There are no pre-conceived notions as to where this study takes us," said school district business manager Greg Gaarder. "We may get done with the study and say we're fine for the next three to five years."

The firm concluded that Tomah's building are well-maintained and none face any immediate structural issues. However, the report also described several buildings with narrow corridors that lack flexible spaces for "collaborative learning." It also noted that several buildings, most notably Miller Elementary School and Tomah Middle School, sit on very small acreages and lack playground and green space.

Gaarder said the issue will likely be handed off to the next Tomah School Board, which will have at least two new members with incumbents John McMullen and Nancy McCoy declining to seek re-election.