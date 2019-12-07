Tomah Area School District study in infancy

The Tomah Area School District isn't close to taking any action on a facilities study compiled by a La Crosse consulting firm.
Board members spent roughly 30 minutes discussing a report from HSR Associates during a special meeting Dec. 2 at Robert Kupper Learning Center. The firm presented its findings during the Tomah School Board's regular monthly meeting Nov. 18.
"There are no pre-conceived notions as to where this study takes us," said school district business manager Greg Gaarder. "We may get done with the study and say we're fine for the next three to five years."
The firm concluded that Tomah's building are well-maintained and none face any immediate structural issues. However, the report also described several buildings with narrow corridors that lack flexible spaces for "collaborative learning." It also noted that several buildings, most notably Miller Elementary School and Tomah Middle School, sit on very small acreages and lack playground and green space.
Gaarder said the issue will likely be handed off to the next Tomah School Board, which will have at least two new members with incumbents John McMullen and Nancy McCoy declining to seek re-election.
"We don't want to do a lot of work now, have two new board members and start all over again," Gaarder said. "We don't want it out there that there's a plan. There is no plan."
HSR conducted an assessment of every school building in the district. The report notes that every building in the district is at least 25 years old, and six were built before 1960.
"At some point with the age of these facilities, they will require significant investments," said HSR architect Tim Ruppert.
HSR president/CEO Bradley Simonson said a "common denominator" in the study is the number of school buildings that have multiple additions. He said the additions complicate objectives such as student traffic flow and energy efficiency.
Gaarder said one option that's not on the table is closing outlying elementary schools. The district operates school buildings in Camp Douglas, Oakdale, Warrens and Wyeville, and Gaarder said they're all necessary.
"I'm not in favor of closing any of our outlying schools unless enrollment dictates it," he said. "These schools are important to those communities. We're not going to abandon any of our buildings."
School board members plan to tour every school building and discussed holding regular and special board meetings at each site.
McCoy hopes the study will trigger discussion during next year's school board campaign.
"This is a big issue, and people need to educate themselves," she said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.