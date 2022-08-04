Tomah Area School District taps Culpitt as principal

Lisa Culpitt has been named as the new principal of Camp Douglas and Oakdale elementary schools and Tomah Area Montessori School effective Aug. 1.

Culpitt began her career as a second-grade teacher at Kendall Elementary School. After three years, she moved to the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton district, where she taught fifth-grade for 15 years. She was hired by the Tomah Area School District as a fifth-grade teacher in 2014.

Culpitt said she is “very excited to begin this next journey serving the families and communities” of the three schools.

“I look forward to the new relationships that lie ahead,” she said. “I truly believe that all children can learn, and I am here to guide our learners to new heights.”

Culpitt received her bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Whitewater and master’s in professional development from UW-La Crosse. She also attended Viterbo University in La Crosse, where she received her principal and director of instruction licenses.