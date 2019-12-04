Tomah Area School District to hire consultant for superintendent search

The Tomah Area School District will use a consultant to find its next superintendent.

The Tomah School Board followed the recommendation of outgoing superintendent Cindy Zahrte to hire a consultant in the search for her replacement. She will retire as superintendent effective June 30, 2020, after 10 years in the position.

The board met during a special meeting Dec. 2 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Board member Nancy McCoy said a consultant is essential.

"It's important to hire a firm," McCoy said. "We need someone to help us with this."

Zahrte said a consultant should be hired before the end of December. She said there is interest in the position.

"I've already had a couple of people reach out to me and say they're interested in the position," Zahrte said.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

