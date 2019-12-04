You are the owner of this article.
Tomah Area School District to hire consultant for superintendent search
Tomah Area School District to hire consultant for superintendent search

The Tomah Area School District will use a consultant to find its next superintendent.

The Tomah School Board followed the recommendation of outgoing superintendent Cindy Zahrte to hire a consultant in the search for her replacement. She will retire as superintendent effective June 30, 2020, after 10 years in the position.

The board met during a special meeting Dec. 2 at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

Board member Nancy McCoy said a consultant is essential.

"It's important to hire a firm," McCoy said. "We need someone to help us with this."

Zahrte said a consultant should be hired before the end of December. She said there is interest in the position.

"I've already had a couple of people reach out to me and say they're interested in the position," Zahrte said.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

