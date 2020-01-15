Tomah Area School District to survey residents on superintendent search

The Tomah Area School District is beginning the process of hiring a full-time district administrator to start work in July. The school board enlisted the services of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to assist the search process to replace Cindy Zahrte, who announced her retirement after 10 years as superintendent and nearly four decades as an educator in the Tomah district.

The Tomah School Board is gathering input from staff and community members to assist with the search process. The information gathered from the survey will assist the board in creating a profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in candidates for the position and help in the development of questions to be used during interviews.

The survey can be accessed beginning Jan. 15 on the Tomah Area School District website, tomah.education. The link to the survey will be open through Jan. 21.

During a presentation to the Tomah City Council Wednesday, Zahrte said the board anticipates announcing the new superintendent by early April. The board hired the WASB consultant during a special meeting last week.

