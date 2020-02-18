You are the owner of this article.
Tomah Area School District voters shrink school board field from eight to six
Tomah Area School District voters Tuesday picked the six Tomah School Board candidates who will advance to the April 7 general election.

With all precincts except the towns of Byron and Grant reporting, Michael Gnewikow topped the eight-candidates field with 1,242 votes.

Also advancing the general election were Susan Bloom (1,227), Rick Murray (957), Kirk Arity (769) and Spencer Stephens (735).

Mitchell Koel led Richard Taylor by 493-449 for the final general election spot. Wayne Kling (355) finished eighth and was eliminated.

None of the three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − sought re-election.

The top three vote-getters in the general election will win three-year terms.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

