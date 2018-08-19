The 2018 Tomah Art Walk went in a different direction − across the road, to be exact.
Tomah Arts Guild members were happy with their new location in Veterans Memorial Park Saturday. Like previous years, artists from across the area gathered to display various forms of art along a public pedestrian path.
However, Arts Guild president Craig Zahrte said the new location across the street on Superior Avenue was easier to find. He said it drew more visitors than previous setups strung out along on a wooded path along the Lemonweir River.
“We’re much more visible,” Zahrte said. “People don’t have to be aware that we’re back here to see it.”
Arts Guild member Cindy Robinette noticed the difference. The owner of Oakwood House in Warrens, she was delighted to display her spinning crafts to a much larger audience.
“I think we have three times as many people this year,” she said. “We have much more visibility from the road. It was kind of dark back where we were last year.”
Robinette has been spinning yarn since 1991 and enjoys her craft because of its versatility.
“You can make anything — mittens, hats, slippers — it’s endless,” she said.
Visitors had a chance to check out paintings, ceramics and needlework. They could also listen to music, ranging from classical to country, and purchase lunch.
Rose Berry liked the relaxed atmosphere of the event. She displayed her basket work, much of which she donates to local charitable causes. She said creativity is a necessity, “right under food, water and love.”
“I’m fortunate not to need the income — I need to create baskets,” she said.
Berry said it’s important for the community to gather for events like the Art Walk.
“It’s a good thing for Tomah, so I thought I would be part of it,” she said. “I like seeing the community come together. Whenever there’s something like this, I’m in.”
Zahrte believes the new location will sustain the Art Walk for many years.
“I think we’ve found a new home,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.