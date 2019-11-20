The transformation of Tomah's banking landscape continued Wednesday with the announcement that Bank First Corporation has purchased Timberwood Bank.
The transaction is expected to be completed by next spring, subject to regulatory approval and approval by Timberwood shareholders.
The sale comes less than a year after Bank First moved into the Tomah market with its purchase of Partnership Bank.
“The announcement today reinforces our strategic initiative of providing relationship-based community banking throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Mike Molepske, president and chief executive officer of Bank First. “We are thrilled for the opportunity to deliver the latest banking technologies to more families, businesses and non-profit organizations in the Tomah area while staying true to our core principles of community banking."
Bank First, based in Manitowoc, operates 23 banks in Wisconsin. Timberwood has a bank and a separate corporate office, both in Tomah.
Molepske said the Timberwood purchase "gives us the opportunity to access the latest advancements in banking technology at a faster rate than its peers. This allows the bank to provide an enhanced suite of products and services while remaining nimble and responsive to customer needs at the local level.”
The press release announcing the sale says Timberwood has $156 million in deposits and $127 million in loans.
“We look forward to working together to maintain our tradition of community banking in the Tomah area,” said Kevin Ravenscroft, president and chief executive officer of Timberwood Bank. “Bank First has a long, rich history of community involvement and relationship-based banking, dating back to 1894. Their approach to banking coincides with our core principle of treating customers like friends and neighbors. This partnership not only strengthens our team, but also provides an enhanced suite of products to our customers.”
The announcement marks the third bank sale in Tomah in less than a year. In addition to the Timberwood and Partnership transactions, F&M Bank of Tomah was acquired by Eau Claire-based Citizens Community Bancorp.
Two other financial institutions moved into Tomah in 2019. Union Bank of Sparta is expected to open its Tomah branch Dec. 2, and Sparta-based First Community Credit Union opened a "pop-up" branch in advance of a permanent facility expected to open early next year.
