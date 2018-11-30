Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is coming to Tomah Baptist Church.
More specifically, an adaption of the classic story will performed.
On Dec. 8 A True Christmas Carol will premiere at the church with dinner catered by BP Smokehouse and a dessert buffet to follow the show.
Kate Buehner, church member and director of the musical, said the show is similar to the original but it focuses on the spiritual aspect of Scrooge's life.
"It’s such a great Christmas show, the whole story ... it really makes you think about the whole Christmas spirit, and it has a great message," she said. "It makes you think back on how have I lived my life ... pleasing God or am I being selfish? It all ties back into that."
The dinner and show is a great experience, Buehner said, and everyone is welcome to attend.
"The church gets decorated very elaborately − this year it's turned into London," she said. "There are sidewalks on the ground, London storefronts on the walls and lanterns ... It's a cool experience, and every year is different, but the whole ambiance of the church is very warm and welcoming for Christmas and everyone that comes thoroughly enjoys it. For the church it's a time to invite people to come in and just enjoy a great night, plus it's cheaper than a dinner and a movie."
The show will premiere Saturday, Dec. 8 with dinner at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m., and dessert will be served at 8 p.m.
The cost for dinner and dessert is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages three to 12; children two and under are free.
The menu is BP Smokehouse brisket, pulled chicken, cornbread, mashed potatoes, green beans and salad. Dessert is an assortment of pies and cheesecakes.
An encore presentation will be held Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. with free admittance and no meal.
Call Tomah Baptist Church at 608.372.2071 or info@TomahBaptistChurch.com or TomahBaptistChurch.com to make reservations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.