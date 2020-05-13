Tomah begins search for next city adminstrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The search is on for Tomah's next city administrator.

By an 8-0 show of hands Tuesday, the Tomah City Council approved posting a job description for the city administrator position which has been vacant since Roger Gorius was dismissed April 11.

Council members decided against any major changes to the job description and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the position that was created 25 years ago.

"I think the job description is fine," council member Travis Scholze said. "We're going to find who we want in the interview process."

Council member Richard Yarrington agreed.

"I think we need to move forward with the posting and see what we get for applicants," Yarrington said.

Council member Jeff Cram noted that city clerk Jo Cram is retiring later this year and suggested the council "look at the positions together" to see if any changes should be made.

Tomah mayor Mike Murray said an extensive review of job descriptions would delay the process.

"If we do too many adjustments, it's going to prolong the search," Murray said. "We can get this posted tomorrow if that's what we want to do."