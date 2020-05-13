Tomah begins search for next city adminstrator

The search is on for Tomah's next city administrator.
By an 8-0 show of hands Tuesday, the Tomah City Council approved posting a job description for the city administrator position which has been vacant since Roger Gorius was dismissed April 11.
Council members decided against any major changes to the job description and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the position that was created 25 years ago.
"I think the job description is fine," council member Travis Scholze said. "We're going to find who we want in the interview process."
Council member Richard Yarrington agreed.
"I think we need to move forward with the posting and see what we get for applicants," Yarrington said.
Council member Jeff Cram noted that city clerk Jo Cram is retiring later this year and suggested the council "look at the positions together" to see if any changes should be made.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray said an extensive review of job descriptions would delay the process.
"If we do too many adjustments, it's going to prolong the search," Murray said. "We can get this posted tomorrow if that's what we want to do."
Murray sent a survey to city department heads, and they favored keeping the position much the way it is. City treasurer Julia Mann wrote that an administrator is likely to be more important than ever. Tomah is near the 10,000 population threshold, and Mann wrote that would trigger new statutory responsibilities that come with cities that size.
Murray also reported that 24 people have applied for the clerk's position and that six are "strong, viable" applicants to replace Jo Cram, whose final day as clerk has yet to be determined.
In other business, the council voted 5-3 to make the Monroe County Herald the city's official newspaper for legal and other notices. The move replaces the Tomah Journal as the official paper. Those who voted in favor of the change cited the Herald's higher circulation figures.
Council members Richard Yarrington, Donna Evans, Jeff Cram, Lamont Kiefer and Adam Gigous voted in favor. Dean Peterson, Travis Scholze and Shawn Zabinsky voted against.
The council also granted the Tomah Chamber & Visitors Bureau additional dates for Downtown Thursday Nights. The first of six concerts on Superior Avenue is scheduled for July 2, and Chamber CEO Tina Thompson sought additional permits for late August and September to create a "window we can slide between" for the six dates.
Thompson anticipates crowds between 1,500-4,000 for the downtown concerts, but the viability of large gatherings has been compromised by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
