Great Rivers United Way has awarded a $1,000 Venture Grant to the Tomah Boys & Girls Club.
The organization’s new “Zen Den,” made possible in part by the Venture Grant, is a dedicated space where Boys & Girls Club members can handle their emotions − sadness, anger or anxiety − in a quiet space that better allows them to gain control and calm down. The Zen Den will include calming tools such as weighted blankets, tactile toys and comfortable seating.
The Venture Grant is aimed at helping the club fulfill its mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Great Rivers United Way offered the Venture Grant cycle as part of its 70th anniversary (1949-2019) celebration. Applicants were asked to illustrate how the program seeking funds would help Great Rivers United Way − and the community overall − achieve at least one objective in its new strategic plan.
Venture Grants are one-time, non-renewable grants that are available to any non-profit health and human services organization in Great Rivers United Way’s seven-county service area, which includes Monroe County.
