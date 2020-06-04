Tomah Boys & Girls Club to reopen

The Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin is making plans to re-open.
Clubs in Tomah, Baraboo and Reedsburg began taking applications for the summer program June 4 and will continue through noon Monday.
The 10-week summer program begins Monday, June 15 and runs four days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final day is Thursday, Aug. 20.
Each child will be part of a "home group" with nine or fewer children with one designated staff leader. No field trips will be taken this year.
Executive director Karen DeSanto said there will be limitations on this year's summer program.
“The health and safety of kids, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us," DeSanto said. "While we wish we could offer a summer program like we have in years past ... new safety guidelines and regulations as a result of COVID-19 does not make that possible. Based on guidance from Wisconsin Department of Children & Families and local health departments, our enrollment will be limited."
The application process is online only — no walk-in or mailed applications will be accepted. To apply, visit bgcwcw.org or text “MyClubKid” to 41444, follow the link and complete the form.
Applications are welcomed from current and new members; however, there is priority given to current members in good standing. A waiting list will be developed, and parents will be notified when openings become available.
The summer program will cover three core areas: academic success, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship.
The clubs closed March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club in Tomah has been distributing dinnertime meals from its Milwaukee Street facility since April 20.
DeSanto thanked parents for their "patience and understanding" with the new process.
“We all are eager to get to a time that we are able to open up to serve more kids; however, we take the health and safety of all of our members, families and staff as our utmost priority,” DeSanto said.
