Tomah Boys & Girls Club to reopen

The Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin is making plans to re-open.

Clubs in Tomah, Baraboo and Reedsburg began taking applications for the summer program June 4 and will continue through noon Monday.

The 10-week summer program begins Monday, June 15 and runs four days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The final day is Thursday, Aug. 20.

Each child will be part of a "home group" with nine or fewer children with one designated staff leader. No field trips will be taken this year.

Executive director Karen DeSanto said there will be limitations on this year's summer program.

“The health and safety of kids, families and staff is of the utmost importance to us," DeSanto said. "While we wish we could offer a summer program like we have in years past ... new safety guidelines and regulations as a result of COVID-19 does not make that possible. Based on guidance from Wisconsin Department of Children & Families and local health departments, our enrollment will be limited."

The application process is online only — no walk-in or mailed applications will be accepted. To apply, visit bgcwcw.org or text “MyClubKid” to 41444, follow the link and complete the form.