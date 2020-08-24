Tomah Boys & Girls Club turns 20

DeSanto said the clubs in Tomah, Baraboo and Reedsburg were able to conduct a meaningful summer program in 2020 despite the specter of COVID-19. They limited classes to nine children per teacher, established contact tracing and enforced social distancing.

“We did everything we normally do,” DeSanto said. “We fed our kids. We had fun ... we made the most of what we could do.”

Whitwam said Tomah kids adapted to the COVID-19 adjustments.

“We’ve done very well,” she said. “Social distancing is a constant reminder because they’re social, but they’ve done really well with the mask-wearing.”

DeSanto said the safety protocols were effective. She said the three clubs have combined for “zero COVID experiences for our kids and our staff.”

“We’re thrilled with what we’ve done and how we’ve done it, and our kids are a testament to that,” she said.

DeSanto said the clubs are making preparations for the start of the school year.

“We will do nothing less than open normally for after-school programs like we do in the fall,” DeSanto said. She added that clubs are also exploring ways to assist schools that are opening with limited in-person instruction this fall.