Tomah Boys & Girls Club turns 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin Tomah Club turned 20 this month and celebrated in Tomah Thursday with a pair of birthday parades.
The first was the Mid-Day Mosey featuring club members in costumes. Later in the day, adult supporters of the club showed their support with an Evening Cruise. Both were fund raisers for the club that has served boys and girls in Tomah since 2000.
“We are so proud of our community here in Tomah and so proud of our club and its longevity,” said Karen DeSanto, executive director of the West-Central clubs in Tomah, Baraboo and Reedsburg. “All these kids are going to be in our lives for a good, long time, and we need to support them.”
Amy Whitwam, site director for the Tomah club, said an outdoor fund-raider made sense during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wanted to keep everyone safe, so we decided on an outdoor event and drive-by,” Whitwam said.
The club’s goal was to have 2,020 people donate $20 each, which would raise $40,400 for the children and families served by the Tomah club. According to the club’s Facebook page, donations hit $20,000 at the halfway point of the collection drive.
While the club hoped to inspire 2,020 people to donate $20, it welcomes larger donations and can offer special celebrations for businesses or individuals who want to provide a large gift as a challenge or match.
DeSanto said the clubs in Tomah, Baraboo and Reedsburg were able to conduct a meaningful summer program in 2020 despite the specter of COVID-19. They limited classes to nine children per teacher, established contact tracing and enforced social distancing.
“We did everything we normally do,” DeSanto said. “We fed our kids. We had fun ... we made the most of what we could do.”
Whitwam said Tomah kids adapted to the COVID-19 adjustments.
“We’ve done very well,” she said. “Social distancing is a constant reminder because they’re social, but they’ve done really well with the mask-wearing.”
DeSanto said the safety protocols were effective. She said the three clubs have combined for “zero COVID experiences for our kids and our staff.”
“We’re thrilled with what we’ve done and how we’ve done it, and our kids are a testament to that,” she said.
DeSanto said the clubs are making preparations for the start of the school year.
“We will do nothing less than open normally for after-school programs like we do in the fall,” DeSanto said. She added that clubs are also exploring ways to assist schools that are opening with limited in-person instruction this fall.
“It’s still in flux right now, but we will be open and serving our community and our kids as always,” DeSanto said.
She said it was important Boys & Girls Clubs open this summer because parents rely on them more than ever.
“I know that parents struggle even on a good day, and then you throw in a pandemic,” DeSanto said. “Our families knew we were here to support them, and they appreciated the time that we took to open and the measures we asked them to take.”
For those who were unable to drive by during the parades but still want to help, donations can be made on the website at bgcwcw.org or by texting “Tomah” to 41444, follow the link and give.
“We’re just having our party today because it’s the last day of the summer,” DeSanto said. “Our party will continue. If you can’t make it today, please come another time. We will always take your donation. Clubs like ours are trying to renegotiate their budgets and to continue the services we have to provide.”
For information on providing a match or challenge gift to go toward the fundraiser, contact Rose Dobbs, roser@bgcwcw.org or 224-402-2766.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!