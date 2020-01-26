Tomah boys win double OT thriller against La Crosse Logan

It's a good thing that the Tomah Timberwolves have a short memory. It prepared them for a long game ahead.
Tomah and La Crosse Logan went two overtimes before the Timberwolves pulled out a 77-71 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over the Rangers Friday at Tomah High School.
The Timberwolves boosted their MVC record to 3-2 (9-3) and set aide the memory of consecutive blowout losses to powerhouses Onalaska and La Crosse Central.
"It was awesome," said Tomah coach Brad Plueger of the way his team bounced back. "I'm so proud of our kids − getting through the highs and lows. To come out and win like this is very exciting."
The Timberwolves had to overcome the disappointment of losing a nine-point lead in the second half and then falling behind by five points in the first overtime period.
Tomah appeared to be in control early in the second half after Dustin Derousseau converted a 3-point play for a 41-32 Timberwolves lead. Tomah was still ahead 47-39 after Charlie Ella made two foul shots with 6:22 left, but Logan launched an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to take its first lead of the second half at 50-49.
Kade Gnewikow stopped Tomah's bleeding with a driving bank shot and then made five of six foul shots to put the Timberwolves ahead 56-52 with 20 seconds left.
Eight seconds later, Logan's Devin Moran was fouled on a 3-point attempt, and he made all three foul shots to cut the deficit to one.
Tomah's Tyler Torkelson was fouled immediately after catching the inbounds pass. He made one of two foul shots, but Logan's Jacksun Hamilton slashed to the basket and converted a pull-up jumper to send the contest into overtime.
Logan took a 63-58 lead halfway through the first overtime, but a 3-pointer by Carson Lindauer cut the lead to 64-63 with 1:40 left.
Twenty-eight seconds later, Gnewikow ripped a defensive rebound away from a Logan player and fed Derousseau for a layup that put Tomah ahead 65-64.
Hamilton made one of two foul shots with 1:01 left for a 65-65 tie, and neither team scored the rest of the overtime.
Derousseau and Ella made back-to-back buckets to open the second overtime, and the Timberwolves relied on free throws after that. They made eight of 12 foul shots in the final 1:26 of the second overtime.
You have free articles remaining.
Plueger said his team was ready for a long, hard and physical matchup.
"Practices have been fantastic − especially last night, probably one of our best practices of the year," Plueger said. "It was physical. We talk about practicing like we play, and guys were really getting after it."
The Timberwolves went six minutes without a field goal in the first half and watched a 23-16 lead erode into a 27-24 deficit. Zander Williams' bucket broke the drought with 1:15 left in the first half, and Isaiah Nick drained a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to give Tomah a 31-29 lead at intermission.
Plueger said the offense often lacked patience in the first half.
"You just can't drive in the first initial gap that we see," he said. "As soon as you get a drive and a kick, the gaps get bigger and people have to recover on their close-outs. That's what we're going to get better at."
Plueger said senior leadership was key down the stretch. Seniors Torkelson, Ella and Nick played all eight minutes of the two overtime periods.
"Our seniors really wanted this tonight," Plueger said. "I was really proud of our seniors."
Derousseau led the Timberwolves with 19 points, seven of which came after regulation.
Nick scored 17 and was Tomah's leading rebounder with 11.
Ella scored 16. He made seven of eight foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds.
Gnewikow scored 13 and converted nine of 12 foul shots before fouling out late in the first overtime.
Hamilton led all scorers with 29 points.
Tomah returns to action Monday, Jan. 27 to host La Crosse Aquinas in a contest that was postponed from Jan. 17. After that, Tomah plays three straight road games before returning home Tuesday, Feb. 11 to host West Salem in a nonconference contest.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.