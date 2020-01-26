Tomah boys win double OT thriller against La Crosse Logan

It's a good thing that the Tomah Timberwolves have a short memory. It prepared them for a long game ahead.

Tomah and La Crosse Logan went two overtimes before the Timberwolves pulled out a 77-71 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over the Rangers Friday at Tomah High School.

The Timberwolves boosted their MVC record to 3-2 (9-3) and set aide the memory of consecutive blowout losses to powerhouses Onalaska and La Crosse Central.

"It was awesome," said Tomah coach Brad Plueger of the way his team bounced back. "I'm so proud of our kids − getting through the highs and lows. To come out and win like this is very exciting."

The Timberwolves had to overcome the disappointment of losing a nine-point lead in the second half and then falling behind by five points in the first overtime period.

Tomah appeared to be in control early in the second half after Dustin Derousseau converted a 3-point play for a 41-32 Timberwolves lead. Tomah was still ahead 47-39 after Charlie Ella made two foul shots with 6:22 left, but Logan launched an 11-2 run over the next four minutes to take its first lead of the second half at 50-49.