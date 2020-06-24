Tomah Chamber cancels Downtown Thursday Nights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A flexible schedule wasn't enough to save Tomah's Downtown Thursday Nights. The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center announced Wednesday that the second annual concert series in downtown Tomah has been cancelled.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out with support and understanding," Chamber president/CEO Tina Thompson said. "This year has certainly been riddled with uncertainties and curve balls; however, if I know anything about this community, it is that we are resilient, hopeful and tenacious."

The concerts were scheduled for consecutive Thursday nights from July 2-Aug. 13, except for the week of the Monroe County Fair. The Chamber attempted to salvage the concerts with a flexible schedule that stretched into September. The Tomah City Council had gotten clearance from the state Department of Transportation to close two blocks of Superior Avenue for the later dates.

However, Thompson said the Chamber was concerned about staging the concert in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential "bad publicity" from holding the only public festival in the area. Cases have recently surged in the western Wisconsin, including five new cases Wednesday in Monroe County.

Thompson said bands and vendors were withdrawing from the event due to COVID-19.