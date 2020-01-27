Tomah Chamber to host mayoral forum Feb. 6

The Tomah Chamber of Commerce is organizing a mayoral forum to be held Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Best Western in Tomah.
All four candidates who are running for the office of mayor will be present to answer questions submitted in advance.
Candidates running in the Tuesday, Feb. 18 nonpartisan primary are incumbent Mike Murray and challengers Remy Gomez, Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater.
The forum will be conducted in a round-robin style with each candidate answering every question. Candidates will have two minutes to introduce themselves and two minutes to make closing statements. In between, the candidates will have 90 seconds to answer each question.
To submit a question for consideration, log on to info@tomahwisconsin.com. Questions will be filtered for appropriateness.
This event is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
The primary will reduce the field to two candidates for the April 7 general election.