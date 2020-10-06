Tomah Chamber to host Night Market Oct. 29

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will be hosting the Tomah Chamber Night Market on Thursday, Oct. 29. The event will be held at the “dairy barn” outdoor pavilion at Recreation Park from 5-8 p.m.

Vendors will be set up with booths, and there will be food and beverage sales. Booths will be socially distanced, and sanitation stations will be available. The Chamber asks that all attendees wear masks.

“Surveys are showing that people will be starting their holiday shopping earlier this year and we felt we could put together an event that would allow people to maintain distancing, support local businesses and kick off the holiday shopping season,” Tomah Chamber president/CEO Tina Thompson said. “We wanted to create a space where people could enjoy a comfortable and fun experience.”

Vendors are invited to sign up at tomahwisconsin.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available. There is no cover charge to the public to attend this event.

Questions can be directed to Chamber staff by calling 608-372-2166.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.