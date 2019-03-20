The three honorees of the 2019 American Association of University Women’s annual Mary E. Wedin Women’s History Month Recognition Reception have something in common:
All three have dedicated themselves to helping others in the community.
Mary Jo Hill, Jiaona Ng and Tina Thompson received their awards during a March 14 reception at Tomah’s Best Western Hotel.
Ng said she was surprised but happy to have been recognized.
“I never dreamed about it,” she said.
Hill said it’s a positive thing when women support and recognize each other.
“I just think it’s always good when women can support women, because we have a kindred spirit and we care; we’re compassionate,” she said.
Thompson said she’s proud to have been recognized by a group that has been around for 47 years and has recognized women she has known and admires.
“Just seeing the faces that I see here − these are educated, intelligent and some of the most compassionate women with grit. It’s a pretty impressive crowd,” she said.
Martha Klatt, a friend of Mary Jo Hill, said Hill was a great choice to be an honoree.
“She gives a lot to the community and to our family,” she said. “If she sees something that needs to be done, she kind of jumps in there, and she’s always willing to help everybody out with other projects. I’m excited for her.”
Hill grew up in Wilton on a dairy farm and attended Royall High School. Following high school, Hill followed her love of music to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she received a bachelors degree in music education.
Hill and her husband, Bill, have two children, a son and daughter, and one grandchild.
Following college, Hill taught at Mauston Middle School for two years before deciding to take a break and spend time with her son. During her time at home, Hill changed career paths. She attended auctioneer school in Iowa with her brother, and they ended up opening their own business, Brandau-Hill Auction Service. The family business led to dealings with real estate, and in 2000 Hill opened her own real estate business, First Choice Realty.
Hill is also active in the community. She is the music director at St. Matthew’s Church, acts as and auctioneer at wildlife banquets and Tomah Rotary’s Wine Into Water and is involved with the Kendall Lions Club, Tomah Rotary, the Boys & Girls Club, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Tomah Holiday Lights.
She is one of the founding members of Just Friends, a music group which became One Acchord. It puts on an annual holiday show and donates proceeds raised to a new organization every year.
Jiaona Ng is also involved within the community.
Jayda Zhu, daughter of Jiaona Ng, said she’s happy to see her mother get recognized for the things she does to help others.
“I’ve always known that she’s done a lot, but I don’t really know at the same time because I’m still so young,” she said. “I’ve been kind of kept in the dark because she’s so humble, and she doesn’t really talk about the things that she does. So I think it’s just nice.”
Ng is the owner of Peking Chinese Restaurant. She was born and raised in China where her father, who was a government worker, also ran a restaurant.
Noticing that Ng was ambitious, intelligent and mature for her age, Ng’s father sent her to the United States in 1990 at age 16, believing more opportunities and stability were available to her here. Ng was offered housing by her father’s friend in Manhattan, and she found work in restaurants.
Ng did not speak English when she arrived in the United States but learned English at a technical college after moving to Virginia to live with an aunt. She then enrolled at a community college and earned a two-year degree in accounting. She later continued her studies and after five years became a U.S. citizen.
While attending school Ng worked in restaurants and saved money to bring her parents to live in Manhattan, where Ng returned to support her parents.
After attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Ng’s parents returned to China but came back to Manhattan after three months. During that time, Ng’s uncle, who lived in Tomah and owned Peking Restaurant, offered to sell the restaurant to her. Living in a small town appealed to the family, and after a period of Ng shuttling back and forth from New York to Tomah, the family moved to Tomah.
In addition to bringing her parents to the U.S., Ng also helped bring her sister and two brothers and a sister-in-law. They all now live in Tomah, and many work in the restaurant.
In the community Ng feeds the people who set up everything for the annual Remembering Jesse Parker races for free, feeds those who decorate the boulevards in the city every year and provides food for those who help out with fundraising events for churches or other organizations.
Ng often doesn’t charge military personnel for food and she even opens her restaurant for current and retired Tomah teachers on her day off.
Tina Thompson is involved in the community both personally and through work. Her daughter, Trinity Thompson, said she’s not surprised her mother was an honoree because of how much she’s involved in.
“She’s always doing things for other people. She does a lot and always tries to make time for our family, too,” she said. “I have a younger brother, he is in seventh grade, and a younger sister who’s in fifth grade, and all of us are in activities and stuff, and she always makes time to go to our events, so that’s really nice.”
Tina Thompson is a Tomah native, graduating from Tomah High School in 1995. Following high school, Thompson earned an associate’s degree from Western Technical College in human resources and business administration in 1997 and a bachelor’s degree from Viterbo University in organizational management in 2014.
Thompson is the executive director of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau and spearheaded the Chamber’s involvement with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities program.
She also initiated the remodel of the old Department of Natural Resources ranger station into the Chamber’s current facility and has brought events to the community such as Music on Milwaukee Street and the kite festival.
Thompson belongs to the Society for Human Resource Management, West Central Wisconsin Society for Human Resource Management, the city of Tomah’s Long Range Planning Commission, Tomah Lions Club and Forward Tomah.
In addition Thompson also promotes and organizes Mr. Ed’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which was created by her father-in-law, the late Ed Thompson.
In her biography in the AAUW program for the reception, Thompson said her goal is to “put the pieces together” and make Tomah a great place to live.
