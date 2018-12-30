Both the Tomah City Council and the Tomah School Board will have contested races in the upcoming spring general election.
In the Tomah City Council race, three seats will be contested in the April 2, 2019, election.
Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election. All incumbent council members − Mary Ann Komiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3), Travis Scholze (District 5) and Wayne Kling (District 7) − have filed to run.
Adam Gigous is challenging Komiskey in District 1, Donna Evans is challenging Kling in District 7, and Susan Holme is challenging Remy Gomez in District 8. Holme has returned her nomination papers.
Kling and Komiskey have returned their nomination papers.
The District 8 seat is up for election since Gomez was appointed to the position Nov. 14 following former council member Larry Siekert’s resignation in September. The spring election will fill the remainder of the two-year term, which expires in 2020.
Two Tomah School board seats are up for grabs in the spring election.
Incumbents Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda have both filed declarations of candidacies, along with challenger Kling.
Kling is a member of the Tomah City Council and has made previous runs for school board.
School board members serve three-year terms.
There will also be a statewide race to fill the seat of retiring state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson. Appeals court judges Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn are the only announced candidates as of Dec. 28. The winner serves a 10-year term.
Candidates have until Jan. 2, 2019, to file nomination papers.
The general election is April 2, 2019. Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 19, 2019.
