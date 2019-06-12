The Tomah City Council approved a request to temporarily allow ATVs and UTVs to operate on city streets for a three-hour window to participate in the July 4 parade.
Two ATV clubs, Bear Bluff ATV Club of Mather and the Road Runners ATV/UTV Club of Monroe County, requested a three-hour window for a designated route to allow members of the organizations to drive into the city to participate in the annual Independence Day parade July 4. They would arrive and leave as a group. The groups have previously participated in the parade.
Gary Everts, president of the Bear Bluff club, said in the past club members trailered the ATVs into the city across from Kelsey’s Class Act and then proceeded to the designated parade staging site. This year members of the club want to avoid the inconvenience of hauling the machines to Kelsey’s, unloading them, reloading them and driving back.
The council discussed the matter previously during its May meeting but voted 5-2 to postpone the decision for a month to look into whether Hwy. ET was an ATV/UTV route, with council members Mary Ann Komiskey and Susan Holme dissenting.
City administrator Roger Gorius contacted Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels who revealed that ET was not a route.
Everts contacted the Monroe County Highway Department, and Monroe County Highway Commissioner David Ohnstad sent a reply stating that he would grant temporary use for that portion of highway as long as the town of LaGrange allows Forbes Road and Formica Road to be utilized as a parade route.
Formica Road is already an ATV/UTV designated route, but Forbes is not, council member Richard Yarrington said. He made an amendment to approve the use of city streets by ATVs and UTVs for a temporary parade route as long as the town of LaGrange approved the use of Forbes Road.
The council approved the request with a 6-1 vote with council member Komiskey dissenting.
In addition, Tomah Police chief Mark Nicholson said any driver cited for a violation and issued a citation would be referred to circuit court because the city has not codified the state statute regarding ATV/UTV usage.
