Tomah City Council denies grant to upgrade facade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Tomah business won't get a grant to improve a facade for a downtown business.

Tomah mayor Mike Murray broke a 4-4 tie to deny a $13,477 grant to Mon Ami LLC to finance an improvement to the facade at 1007 Superior Ave.

Mon Ami had obtained private financing for a faux brick material, but it was determined real brick would better fit the historical aesthetic of the building. Mon Ami and its architect then sought a grant from the city for the additional cost of real brick.

Former city administrator Roger Gorius recommended the grant prior to his termination April 11. He said it was similar to a program in Sparta.

City council member Lamont Kiefer said he was unaware that Tomah was considering a grant program. He said previous requests had been loans.

"This is coming at us awfully quickly," Kiefer said. "I didn't even know we had such a program like this in place. I think we need to have a mechanism in place first."

Council members Donna Evans, Travis Scholze and Jeff Cram joined Kiefer in voting no. Council members Susan Holme, Shawn Zabinsky, Adam Gigous and Richard Yarrington voted yes.