Tomah City Council denies TIF request

The owner of a downtown Tomah business won't be getting immediate financial help from the city.
The Tomah City Council June 9 voted 8-0 to deny a $50,000 financial package to Mark Tralmer, who is renovating a building he owns at 1101 Superior Avenue. Through his architect, MSA Professional Services of Madison, Tralmer sought $12,800 in grant money with the remainder as a low-interest loan. The funds were sought through development incentives from a downtown Tax Incremental Finance District.
During the council's Committee of the Whole meeting June 8, members questioned whether the proposal met the criteria for such grants. Lamont Kiefer said grants are limited to projects that wouldn't proceed absent city funding and noted that work on the building had already started.
"It's incomplete," Kiefer said of the application. "It never should have come this far."
Richard Yarrington based his opposition on MSA's conclusion that the work wouldn't boost the property's tax value.
"It would be hard-pressed for me to support any kind of outright grant," Yarrington said.
Yarrington said he could support a low-interest loan.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray was less supportive of a loan.
"If a project doesn't benefit the city, the city becomes a bank," he said.
Tralmer told the board he was led to believe by former city administrator Roger Gorius that grant money was available.
"I did everything they told me to do," Tralmer said. "Somebody dropped the ball, and it wasn't me."
He said the city needs to help downtown property owners.
"What do you think is going to happen to all those empty buildings downtown?" Tralmer said. "I spent my retirement to increase the value of this building. I did this to help the city."
Council member Travis Scholze said there may be elements of Tralmer's project that are eligible for funding.
"I would maybe suggest to go back through the application with (MSA) to find out which parts are eligible," Scholze said.
Murray addressed the issue again during the regular council meeting. He said the council has no choice but to follow "the parameters of what the programs are."
"We, as a council, can only operate in a manner as things are presented to us," he said. "Two of the key people who were involved with this are no longer involved. We can't speak for any promises made or any promise that didn't fit within the parameters of the program."
After rejecting Tralmer's application, the council reviewed a series of revisions to the incentive program. The revisions were passed by a series of 8-0 votes and focus on assisting building owners who agree to a higher level of design to maintain the architectural character of the downtown area.
In other business, the council approved the 2019 audit report, which was described by Hawkins, Ash CPAs as "a very clean audit."
The board also approved budget amendments for repairs at the Northside Fire Station and a utility shed at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
