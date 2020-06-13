Tomah City Council denies TIF request

Tralmer told the board he was led to believe by former city administrator Roger Gorius that grant money was available.

"I did everything they told me to do," Tralmer said. "Somebody dropped the ball, and it wasn't me."

He said the city needs to help downtown property owners.

"What do you think is going to happen to all those empty buildings downtown?" Tralmer said. "I spent my retirement to increase the value of this building. I did this to help the city."

Council member Travis Scholze said there may be elements of Tralmer's project that are eligible for funding.

"I would maybe suggest to go back through the application with (MSA) to find out which parts are eligible," Scholze said.

Murray addressed the issue again during the regular council meeting. He said the council has no choice but to follow "the parameters of what the programs are."

"We, as a council, can only operate in a manner as things are presented to us," he said. "Two of the key people who were involved with this are no longer involved. We can't speak for any promises made or any promise that didn't fit within the parameters of the program."