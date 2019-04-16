The Tomah City Council held its annual organizational meeting Tuesday and elected a new council president.
Travis Scholze (District 5) was appointed council president after mayor Mike Murray broke a 4-4 tie between Scholze and Shawn Zabinski (District 4).
Zabinski was voted as council vice president with a 5-3 vote.
Five council members were sworn in after being elected in the April 2 general election — Mary Ann Komiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3), Scholze, Donna Evans (District 7) and Sue Holme (District 8).
Evans and Holme were elected to their first terms, defeating incumbent aldermen Wayne Kling and Remy Gomez.
Komiskey was the only incumbent to win a contested race, turning back challenger Adam Gigous. Cram and Scholze ran unopposed.
Council members serve for two-year terms, but Holme will only serve the final year of a term that expires in 2020.
