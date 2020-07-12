You are the owner of this article.
Tomah City Council expected to hire new clerk
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah City Council is expected to appoint a new clerk when it convenes for its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 14 at Tomah city hall.

The meeting begins with closed session at 6 p.m. followed by the open session expected to begin around 6:30 p.m.

The council's Committee of the Whole meets Monday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

City clerk Jo Cram has announced her intention to retire but has waited to submit a retirement date until her successor is named.

Other agenda items during the two meetings include:

  • Presentation by Keller Inc. on a proposed public safety building.
  • Adoption of 2020 TIF development incentives policy manual.
  • Review of Winnebago Park phase one design.
  • Request to move the polling place for the Nov. 3 general election from the city fire station to Tomah Recreation Park.
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

