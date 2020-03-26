Tomah City Council expresses zero interest in attire policy

As the COVID-19 virus dominated a March 17 Tomah City Council meeting, the subject of a dress code for council members came up.

It wasn’t well-received.

The council, with support from city administrator Roger Gorius, quickly shot down the idea of an attire policy.

Gorius said “common sense” should rule and that the issue pales to the disruptions caused by the response to COVID-19.

“This is, in my professional opinion, rather petty,” Gorius said. “I, personally, have had nobody come to my office and say anything about this. It just isn’t that large of an issue when it comes to running the city.”

Tomah mayor Mike Murray said the issue was brought to the city’s attention over the issue of council members wearing clothing bearing logos. He said the question revolved around whether a council member could be accused of abusing their position by improperly promoting a business while performing city duties.

Council member Donna Evans dismissed the concern. She acknowledged wearing clothes that identify her employer but said it’s necessary because she doesn’t have a chance to change clothes between the end of her work day and the start of a 6 p.m. council meeting.