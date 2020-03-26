Tomah City Council expresses zero interest in attire policy

As the COVID-19 virus dominated a March 17 Tomah City Council meeting, the subject of a dress code for council members came up.
It wasn’t well-received.
The council, with support from city administrator Roger Gorius, quickly shot down the idea of an attire policy.
Gorius said “common sense” should rule and that the issue pales to the disruptions caused by the response to COVID-19.
“This is, in my professional opinion, rather petty,” Gorius said. “I, personally, have had nobody come to my office and say anything about this. It just isn’t that large of an issue when it comes to running the city.”
You have free articles remaining.
Tomah mayor Mike Murray said the issue was brought to the city’s attention over the issue of council members wearing clothing bearing logos. He said the question revolved around whether a council member could be accused of abusing their position by improperly promoting a business while performing city duties.
Council member Donna Evans dismissed the concern. She acknowledged wearing clothes that identify her employer but said it’s necessary because she doesn’t have a chance to change clothes between the end of her work day and the start of a 6 p.m. council meeting.
“I don’t have time to change clothes,” Evans said. “I don’t think I should be punished for it.”
Gorius cautioned that a punitive dress code could deter people from running for local office.
“We ask a lot of public servants,” Gorius said. “We ask you to give your time. We ask you to come in at odd hours. We ask you to make decisions. We ask that you step aside from your jobs to do that.”
The council didn’t take a vote on the issue, and Murray concluded the agenda item by saying, “We’ll leave this lie.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!